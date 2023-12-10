Ingram Micro widens AV portfolio with EPOS

Hope McGarry (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has signed a distribution deal with Danish audio and video solutions specialist EPOS for Australia.

Local partners will now have access to EPOS’ enterprise-grade audio and video solutions to customers spanning the public sector, education, call centres, healthcare, small businesses and large corporations.

Accessible through the EPOS Partners Program, the solutions will come with support and training, digital sales tools and marketing support.

“Ingram Micro is proud to bring EPOS ’s AV products to resellers in Australia,” said Hope McGarry, director of Ingram Micro’s advanced solutions group, specialty and commercial.

“Our resellers focus on the sectors where noise cancellation is most needed – and today, with the trend for remote and hybrid work, that’s just about everywhere.”

Part of the Demant Group, EPOS uses a research-based approach to designing audio solutions and “reducing cognitive load caused by bad audio”.

“EPOS products are backed by decades of research into how the brain perceives and processes sound,” said David Sorrell, sales director of enterprise solutions EPOS Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re proud to work with Ingram Micro to deliver our solutions to Australia, and we are excited to be able to access Ingram Micro’s experienced reseller base to target all sectors of the Australian market.”

Last month, Ingram Micro also bolstered its AV solutions portfolio by signing up unified communications vendor Poly in Australia.

Poly, formerly Plantronics and Polycom, now sells its video conferencing solutions, cameras, headsets, voice and software to partners through Ingram Micro as the demand for remote working solutions continues.