SAP channel chief on how partners can soar through ‘a cloud-first mindset’

Karl Fahrbach (SAP) Credit: SAP

SAP channel chief Karl Fahrbach has revealed the software behemoth’s “clean core” strategy that will prioritise and reward cloud-first partners.

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) vendor’s chief partner officer said the organisation is currently investing in partners who have “adopted a cloud-first mindset” and “engagement model” focused on customer transformation.

Through SAP’s PartnerEdge program, the vendor is now incentivising partners to build cloud capabilities through funding, training and role-based certifications.

“It all comes down to creating customer value in the cloud,” he told ARN. “That is the starting point for all of us. Our partner program next year will evolve to drive accelerated cloud transformation and customer value along the entire customer value journey.

“We expect partners to embrace this new way of engaging with customers and play an active role through all stages. The formula for success is to look at the customer relationship holistically, not only to sell the solution and help customers go live but to support customers to adopt and derive value and to do it at scale.”

New partner archetypes

According to Fahrbach, SAP partners are now being encouraged to leave main ERP systems untouched and “customise around it” in what he terms a “clean core strategy”.

This stems from customers expanding their portfolio across SAP cloud solution areas, meaning partners are required to certify their teams to support the cloud-first transformation to offer an end-to-end intelligent enterprise strategy for customers.

This cloud-first strategy has also led SAP to establish new partner “archetypes”, especially as the vendor sees more “untraditional, industry-specific, innovation partners coming into the partner ecosystem”.

“SAP will continue to work with the partner ecosystem on the development of industry-specific solutions,” said Fahrbach. “Their knowledge, best practices and implementation experience are important drivers for our customers’ success.”

As with the rest of the technology world, SAP said it is also trying to foster innovation in artificial intelligence.

This, Fahrbach claimed, is visible through the adoption of SAP AI Core service – a service designed to handle the operations of AI assets and provide integration with SAP solutions.

According to Fahrbach, at least 30 partner organisations are actively running AI Core in partner-led customer transformation and partner co-innovation use cases.

“What we’re seeing today is leaders increasingly looking to AI transform the way their organisations run,” he said. “However, to effectively leverage the potential of AI, they must foster greater collaboration between business and developer teams, so that AI developments and applications will cater well to business needs.

To also aid this adoption, SAP has released its SAP Build Code, a generative AI-based code development which enables streamlined collaboration between professional developers, citizen developers, and business experts who use the low-code, SAP Build.

It also has the generative AI copilot, Joule, which SAP claims embeds code generation capabilities for data models, application logic and test script creation.

Currently, there are over 2,000 partner apps available on the SAP Store, 20 per cent of which are AI-powered, and 70 Store partners in Australia and New Zealand.

“Thousands of developers make up a huge community in our 25,500-strong partner ecosystem, with for example, more than 217,000 SAP-certified consultants globally,” Fahrbach explained.

“The new SAP Build Code and the enhancements to SAP BTP will strengthen the developer community with AI-enabled tools and continue to lower the barrier for citizen developers to collaborate more seamlessly with professional developers in areas of AI optimisation, further advancing SAP’s vision to make every developer an AI developer.”

Enormous value

Building the correct skills to manage cloud-based transformation will form the crux of SAP’s strategy going into 2024.

Through its training arm, SAP TechEd, the vendor is offering new, role-based certifications and free learning resources to “bridge the gap between global demand and skilled developers”.

The vendor also organises virtual career fairs to connect SAP-certified individuals to local hiring partner organisations, “facilitating a talent pipeline that will continue to grow the developer community”, according to Fahrbach.

“We will continue investing in learning capabilities to help our partners evolve their experts and build new talent with new learning and enablement offerings in 2024,” he added.

With contributions from Julia Talevski.