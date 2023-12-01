MYOB taps Rimini Street to manage Siebel platform

Helps MYOB focus on “delivering more strategic outcomes for the company”.

Credit: Dreamstime

Australian business software vendor MYOB has consolidated the management of its Siebel platform through a Rimini Street deal.

MYOB tapped Rimini One -- an outsourcing solution for enterprise applications, databases and technology software -- to manage its Siebel platform.

According to MYOB, the transition to Rimini Street One allows its internal IT team to focus on “delivering more strategic outcomes for the company”.

Stefan Vargheese, engineering manager at MYOB, said Rimini Street “really took [the business’] needs and goals into consideration”.

“Having managed services and issue resolution in a seamless, end-to-end solution, without multiple vendors or multiple tickets, was a no-brainer for us,” he said.

“The team is more productive when they're working on strategic future-focused projects. The partnership is definitely paying off dividends.”

MYOB, which provides tax, accounting and business services software, uses Siebel for its customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) needs.

According to Rimini Street, MYOB conducted an “extensive market scan” to find a partner to support the Siebel systems.

“We are pleased to work with MYOB to help them optimise their IT ecosystem and empower their development team to focus on strategic innovation,” said Craig Mackereth, executive vice president of global service delivery at Rimini Street. “This partnership underscores Rimini Street's commitment to providing tailored, end-to-end support solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients and enable them to achieve their business objectives with confidence.”

Last year, Rimini Street also took over management of Oracle applications for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering (SCEE) and SAP for Officeworks.