Nexon Asia Pacific drives cyber resiliency for Eagers Automotive

Nexon Asia Pacific has revved up cyber security for Eagers Automotive using SentinelOne's extended detection and response (XDR) solutions.

The 110-year-old Australian dealership sought the help of Nexon and SentinelOne to gain visibility of its IT network, especially following its acquisition of Automotive Holdings Group (AHG) in 2019.

Eagers Automotive said it grew significantly across company operations after the merger and now owns 120 motor vehicle dealerships across the country, in over 180 locations.



The company claimed SentinelOne's XDR helped it spot threats across its connected devices without overwhelming its security team with false alerts and reducing the "risk introduced by third-party vendors and partners, especially those that handle sensitive information".



“We don’t have enough people to combat all the threats out there, and the cyber security problem is only going to get larger,” said Mark Nix, chief information security officer at Eagers Automotive. “So we made it a priority to find a solution that could supplement the skillsets of our small security team and provide them with the right information and support to manage and stop attacks before they happen.”

Specifically. Nexon Asia Pacific delivered SentinelOne's Singularity Hologram and Singularity Ranger AD to protect the dealership from "lurkers" in the network.

“With SentinelOne, we can see what’s really happening, and unlike our previous solution, we aren’t overwhelmed with a dump of information and a bunch of false positives,” Nix said. “The alerts we get are real and targeted and focus on the main things we’ve got to deal with.”











