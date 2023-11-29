Superloop brings Hosted Backhaul to RSPs

This new product provides another alternative for RSPs to optimise their network configuration.

Nick Pachos (Superloop) Credit: Superloop

Superloop has expanded its infrastructure on demand portfolio through the addition of Hosted Backhaul aimed at retail service providers (RSPs) that can select their level of network control, customer experience and investment.

This new product provides another alternative for RSPs to optimise their network configuration, allowing them to mix and match their infrastructure needs.

Specifically, the Hosted Backhaul solution allows RSP to ‘bring their own NBN WBA’ and benefit from direct technical and commercial control of their customer relationship, without having to establish, deploy, and operate costly distributed Point of Interconnection (POI) network infrastructure.

Already one major RSP has elected to move to Superloop and sign on as the first to benefit from Hosted Backhaul in an exclusive deal with the contract expected to generate in excess of $30m over its five-year term.

“It’s important our customers have a comprehensive range of solutions with the flexibility and controls to scale their infrastructure as they grow, but beyond this, we know it’s crucial that they can seamlessly transition elements of their network as needed,” Superloop CCO Nick Pachos said.

“We’ve invested time collaborating with our wholesale partners to create a range of solutions for RSPs, from smaller resellers through to large corporates looking for solutions ranging from simple bandwidth through to full white label internet services to diversify their customer offerings or bolster their loyalty incentives."

With Hosted Backhaul, in addition to capacity on diverse fibre links, Superloop supplies and manages all the electronic infrastructure from the NBN POI to the RSP’s Point of Presence.

“Hosted Backhaul has been developed for RSPs rethinking their internet strategy in response to changing market dynamics, including the new SAU and WBA5,” Pachos said. “RSPs are moving away from historical purchase decisions that saw them outlay excessive capex and opex to establish networks at POIs.

“Instead, we’re giving them full control of OVC, CVC, AVC, S-Tag provisioning and ownership of the full customer experience, including retaining or establishing their own WBA with NBN, as well as billing and support, whilst saving on cost and the complexity of physical infrastructure.”

Hosted Backhaul complements Superloop’s wholesale ‘Infrastructure on Demand' product suite, featuring Dark Fibre; Backhaul - Physical; Backhaul - Virtual; Broadband Aggregation - Layer 2; Broadband Aggregation - Layer 3; and white label.

“At Superloop, our goal is to help customers unleash the unlimited possibilities of the internet. For our Wholesale partners, that means providing flexibility and scalability and really understanding the capabilities they’d like to have, and what they’re seeking to deliver, and then creating a simple, scalable solution that’s tailored to their requirements,” Pachos said.

In August, Superloop posted a bumper revenue uplift for 2023 off the back of its acquisitions from MyRepublic and Exetel with revenue hitting $323.5 million for the year ended 30 June 2023.