London calling: Sekuro expands into UK

Calum McNab will be relocating from Sydney to lead the charge.

Cyber security specialist Sekuro has expanded into the UK market with Calum McNab relocating from Sydney to take charge as head of the United Kingdom.

The initial focus of the expansion will be leveraging Sekuro’s deep expertise in the Australian regulatory landscape to offer Infosec Registered Assessor Program (IRAP) assessments, which can help organisations to identify and address security risks, improve security posture, and gain a competitive advantage for organisations that handle sensitive government or industry data.

Sekuro is one of the most experienced IRAP Assessors in Australia, having worked with the likes of Objective Corporation and Aspen Medical, as well as global organisations such as Cisco and Dynatrace.

“Australia and the UK have a long and strong relationship, which has been further strengthened by the recent Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement (AUKFTA) and beyond that AUKUS, the trilateral security partnership between Australia, UK, and USA,” McNab said.

“By fostering a stable and secure environment for trade and investment, UK organisations recognise the opportunity to enter into Australia but need to meet Australia’s specific compliance requirements.”

To help organisations do business with the Australian government, McNab explained it created a ‘Gateway Australia’ program that provides a comprehensive range of services to help all businesses navigate and meet Australia’s compliance legislation.

The service includes an assessment of a company's current cyber security status and helps businesses acquire necessary security certifications including IRAP.

The recent release of the Australian Government’s ‘2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy highlights the sentiment behind the Gateway Australia program, with the emphasis being placed on Australian businesses to manage their cyber environment and better protect citizens.

Locally, Sekuro boasts it has experienced 44 per cent organic revenue growth in FY22, which will continue with recent innovations including the Zero Trust Strategy and new subscription-based Cyber Resilience Program attracting new clients.

“As an Australian-founded and grown industry innovator, Sekuro has successfully demonstrated the demand for its services in Australia. It’s clear that Sekuro, and the broader cyber industry for that matter, are on their own unique growth trajectory,” CEO Noel Allnutt said. “This has seen our customer base and service offerings grow rapidly, with our sights now set on strengthening our relationships both locally and globally.”



