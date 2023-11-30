Macquarie Cloud deploys Azure Sentinel to Victorian NFP

Credit: Cafs

Not-for-profit Child & Family Services Ballarat (Cafs) has tapped Macquarie Cloud Services to improve its cyber threat resiliency.

The Macquarie Technology Group provider deployed Microsoft’s Azure Sentinel, a security incident and event management (SIEM) platform, to provide threat intelligence across the NFP’s whole environment.

Macquarie Cloud will also provide 24/7 threat detection and response, governance, and strategic support through its security operations centre (SOC).

Cafs is an NFP focused on the wellbeing of children, young people and their families that is used by 6,500 people and families across the Grampians region and Central Highlands in Victoria.

Explaining the decision to use Macquarie Cloud, Chris Hunter, Cafs cyber security and infrastructure specialist, said: “We have a small ICT team, so we rely on external partners to help deliver certain functions and capabilities, particularly when specialist skill sets are involved.”

Having researched SOC and SIEM services, Cafs tapped the Microsoft security partner for both Azure Sentinel and Microsoft’s extended detection and response (XDR) solution Defender XDR.

This, according to Macquarie Cloud, accelerates response and automatic disruption of attacks such as ransomware while facilitating a Zero Trust framework architecture throughout the environment.

Hunter added that Macquarie Cloud was willing to be flexible in the commercial arrangements.

“The NFP sector is one of Australia’s largest employers and revenue sources accounting for 10.5 per cent of the Australian workforce and $190 billion in revenue,” said Naran McClung, head of Azure at Macquarie Cloud Services. “There’s a strong desire to bolster cyber security standards within the sector given the high volumes of sensitive data and it’s a real pleasure to be able to meet that demand head-on and within already tight budgets.

“Cafs is setting the bar for what secure, and secure planning, looks like for an organisation in this sector. There’s a common misconception that the tools and systems it has in place are only within reach for large enterprises and government agencies, which couldn’t be further from the truth. The key is to find a trusted, communicative and flexible partner to take you on that journey.”