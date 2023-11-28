UK-based Totalmobile expands into Australia

Phil Race (Totalmobile) Credit: Totalmobile

Field service management technology provider Totalmobile has expanded into Australia under the leadership of Gravity iLab’s Andrew Wiltshire.

As Totalmobile’s new regional sales director for Asia Pacific, Wiltshire will be responsible for bringing the vendor’s solutions in job management, workforce rostering, scheduling, mobile working and field service intelligence to customers in Australia and New Zealand.

Wiltshire has spent a number of years in senior roles at software companies including Shibumi, BMC Software and HP Software.

Speaking about Totalmobile, he said: “The success we have achieved in Europe is a clear testament to the unparalleled nature of our software solutions. Collaborating with our partners and clients, we aim to unlock new possibilities and establish a new benchmark in Field Service Management excellence in Australia and beyond.”

Based in the United Kingdom, Totalmobile already has European customers including the UK National Health Service (NHS), Flagship Group, Allianz and Mitie and has scored two contracts with Australian health and social care providers.

Phil Race, CEO at Totalmobile, said he was “thrilled” by the Australian expansion. “Our mission is to empower businesses with the tools they need to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth at the moment of truth, where they engage with their customers, patients, and partners,” he added. “We are confident that our expansion will be a real game-changer for field service organisations in the region."