AWS puts local partners under global spotlight in 2023 awards

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has put regional heroes under the spotlight at the 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards during this year’s re: Invent conference.



The awards were handed out at a gala on 27 November in Las Vegas, honouring partners “whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers”, according to the cloud giant.

New Zealand data security software vendor and Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023 Tech Innovation security award winner DataMasque won Rising Star Partner of the Year for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Meanwhile, Australia’s DNX Solutions, which won the global Social Impact Partner of the Year award in 2022, scored 2023's APJ award for Sustainability Partner of the Year and Local Measure earned the APJ AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year award.

These three partners were specifically highlighted by AWS Australia and New Zealand managing director Rianne Van Veldhuizen.

“Congratulations to all of the Asia Pacific and Japan winners of this year’s Partner Awards, particularly DataMasque, DNX Solutions and Local Measure from Australia and New Zealand in their respective categories,” she said. “AWS’ partners are a force multiplier for customers, helping them to build, migrate and accelerate their business in the cloud.

“We are continuously inspired by how local partners and customers have embraced agile and experimental approaches, driving innovation and success and celebrate their wins with them.”

In addition to DataMasque, DNX and Local Measure, there was also Melbourne-based WOLK Technology, which won the global Well-Architected Partner of the Year award. AWS said the award recognises its top partner that “builds high-quality solutions, implements best practices, checks the state of workloads and makes improvements to fit business and customer needs.”

AWS said the awards included a self-nomination process across several awards categories, which were reviewed by analysis firm Canalys as a third party.

Additionally, some award categories were data-driven, which were comprised of an unspecified set of metrics that measured the performance of partners in the last year and were also audited by Canalys.

The full list of APJ winners are:

GSI Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Wipro | Finalists: Kyndryl, Atos and Eviden

SI Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Classmethod | Finalists – iret, MegazoneCloud

Rising Star Partner of the Year

APJ : Appsquadz Software | Finalists – Kyobo Information and Communication, Mastek

Rising Star Distributor Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – SiS Distribution (Thailand) | Finalists – ETEVERS, NEXTGEN Group

Distributor Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Redington | Finalists – Crayon Software Experts India, DAIWABO

Training Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Cloudthat Technologies | Finalists – Nec Management Partner, Springpeople Software

ISV Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Amagi Media Labs | Finalists – Freshworks, SendBird

Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV)

APJ : Winner – DataMasque | Finalists – Cogo Connecting Good, Salesflo

Customer Experience Partner of the Year

AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Local Measure | Finalists – SendBird, Stax

Well-Architected Partner of the Year

Global : Winner – WOLK Technology | Finalists – IT Era, SK Inc

Public Sector Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Deloitte | Finalists – Accenture, CrowdStrike

Federal Government Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Accenture | Finalists – Deloitte, Genesys

State or Local Government Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Fujitsu and Fujitsu Japan | Finalists – Salesforce, Telstra

Education Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – MongoDB | Finalists – CrowdStrike, Okta

Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – CrowdStrike | Finalists – Druva, Snowflake

Innovation Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Cloud Kinetics Services

Design Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Noodle Factory

Collaboration Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – GeekFeed

Social Impact Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Brillio Technologies

Sustainability Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – DNX Solutions

Sasha Karen travelled to re:Invent 2023 as a guest of AWS.