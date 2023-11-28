Zendesk’s Steve Bray to lead Cloudflare A/NZ

Steve Bray (Cloudflare) Credit: Cloudflare

Internet and application security solutions vendor Cloudflare has appointed Steve Bray to lead its operations in Australia and New Zealand.

Melbourne-based Bray will now hold the title of head of Australia and New Zealand, having previously led the region for Zendesk for the last three years.

He will replace Raymond Maisano, who will be moving to a regional role as VP and head of sales of SASE and zero trust solutions across Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China in their SASE and Zero Trust journey.

Maisano has held the A/NZ leadership position for almost five years.

Bray has almost 25 years of experience across software companies, including Salesforce, where he served as director of enterprise sales A/NZ, and Oracle where he spent more than a decade.

“Amidst the rising volumes of cybersecurity incidents, Cloudflare is at the forefront of helping businesses secure applications, devices, and users in an ever-changing, complex threat environment,” said Bray,

“With Cloudflare’s vision for the future of the Internet in mind, I’m eager to continue helping our customers in Australia and New Zealand, while building our brand, local team, and partner ecosystem.”

Cloudflare first expanded its network into Sydney in 2012 and is now present in 11 cities in Australia, New Zealand and Oceania.

“Australia and New Zealand’s most sophisticated organisations turn to Cloudflare for their cybersecurity and Internet performance needs,” said Jonathon Dixon, vice president and managing director and Asia Pacific and Japan, and China at Cloudflare.

“Our customers today have access to faster, more reliable, and more secure Internet experiences than ever before, and with Steve Bray’s extensive experience in the A/NZ region, we look forward to providing more customers with the solutions they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.”

This year, Cloudflare announced it was expanding its Australian presence through a deal with distributor Dicker Data.

Shortly after, it signed an A.NZ partnership with Sydney-based managed cloud and engineering services provider Anchor.