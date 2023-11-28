Check Point's Rodney Thorne joins Fujifilm BI Australia as new channel lead

Credit: 37352194 © Johannes Gerhardus Swanepoel | Dreamstime.com

Fujifilm Business Innovation (BI) Australia has appointed Rodney Thorne as its new general manager of channels to lead the growth of the business through indirect partnerships and key alliances across the country.

Thorne comes into the role with more than 20 years' experience in channel leadership and strategy with responsibilities across Australia and Asia Pacific. He was most recently at Check Point Software Technologies and has also worked at Cybereason and F5 Networks. Check Point is currently searching for a replacement for Thorne in previous capacity as head of Asia Pacific and Japan, routes to market covering MSSP, distribution and SMB.

“We have a lot of potential to add enormous value across the small-to-medium sized business market. These organisations are deeply embedded in the community as are many of our valued partners,” Thorne said.

“We are well positioned to expand on these strategic partnerships and alliances to provide the best customer experiences through creative new ways of reaching Australian mid-market businesses.

“We know our valued partners are turning every page of this new chapter with us. Enabling their success and the success of their customers is an energising challenge I look forward to taking on with our whole team.”

Fujifilm BI Australia executive general manager of sales and solutions, Stephen Sims said continuing its growth through its valued partners was a key part of its strategy to connect more organisations to the benefits of its growing digital transformation portfolios.

“Rodney lives and breathes channel business and indirect strategies with a wealth of experience and great reputation based on delivering channel growth,” Sims said. “I look forward to the contribution he will make to the future of our business while building on our long history of success via indirect partnerships.

“Our motto to provide value from Innovation isn’t just about our technical achievements, but also speaks to how we find new and improved business models to help customers connect to our digital transformation solutions.”

Sims said it has dealer relationships spanning more than 40 years.

“With Rodney at the helm, I have full confidence these tenures will continue to flourish in alignment with our broader aspirations,” Sims said.

Last week, Fujifilm BI Australia hired Yasuyuki Matsumoto as managing director and head of ocean region and will transfer to Australia.