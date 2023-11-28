NSW seeks partner for regional connectivity

Aims to bring metro-level internet speeds and pricing to rural NSW.

Credit: Dreamstime

The Department of Regional NSW has launched a tender for telecommunications partners to bridge the connectivity gap between urban and rural NSW.

Specifically, the department is seeking professional services from the telecommunications and digital connectivity sector to provide technical and commercial expertise and advice to support the Regional Digital Connectivity Program.

The program covers two priority areas: mobile coverage, in particular black spots, and internet connectivity in areas reliant on satellite services.

According to the tender, the program aims to bring metro-level internet speeds and pricing to premises in rural and remote NSW.

“The Regional Digital Connectivity program will ensure families and businesses across regional NSW have access to metropolitan equivalent mobile and internet services,” the tender said.

“The program will address the digital divide between metropolitan centres and regional NSW. It will do this through large-scale investment with the telecommunications industry to improve mobile coverage and internet connectivity for the most underserved areas of the state.”

Areas for partners to tackle include telco advice and project expertise; telco sector innovation and new trends; specialist business case development; mapping expertise and grant assistance.

According to the department, the supplier will need to have extensive experience in specialist business case skills; the commercial dynamics of the telecommunications industry and engineering design and infrastructure costing capability.

In addition, partners will need to have experience identifying, developing, and evaluating go-to-market strategies for telecommunications projects.

They will also have to have experience developing and negotiating telecommunications funding agreements and complex commercial contracts.