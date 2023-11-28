Moheb Moses passes CompTIA baton to Rose Stamell

Moheb Moses Credit: Supplied

CompTIA Australia and New Zealand has changed community leadership as Moheb Moses steps aside after eight years.

Moses, the co-founder of Channel Dynamics and ARN Hall of Fame member, has led CompTIA A/NZ as community manager, since 2015.

The community program manager role will now be taken on by Rose Stamell, who previously managed Asia Pacific and Australia and New Zealand customer relationship and channel programs for Microsoft.

“I want to formally thank Moheb for his years of service,” said MJ Shoer, chief community officer of CompTIA. “He is a true professional who was always focused on what would best position CompTIA for success in the A/NZ region. The enormous success of our recent A/NZ Spotlight Awards dinner is a testament to the work that Moheb did to help us raise our visibility and standing in the A/NZ tech community.”

According to Stamell, CompTIA A/NZ will be “mixing things up” in the coming new year.

Credit: Rose Stamell Rose Stamell (CompTIA)

“We have an opportunity to try new types of engagements and meet new community members in places CompTIA hasn’t been before,” she said. “Helping our member companies understand the benefits they could be tapping into for staff education and industry research is also on the agenda for the new year.”

CompTIA has six regional communities around the world – North America, United Kingdom and Ireland, A/NZ, DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg) and ASEAN.

Earlier this year, CompTIA unveiled a raft of advanced certifications with the aim of validating IT pros who have multiple years of work experience and expert-level skills in data, cybersecurity, and cloud networking.

Last month, CompTIA handed out its first Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Spotlight Awards to four individuals and four tech companies within the channel community.