Telstra crowns top enterprise partners for 2023

Louise Brokenshire (Telstra) Credit: Supplied

Telstra has awarded its top-performing partners at its 2023 Telstra Enterprise Partner Awards, with 15 awards handed out in total.

In the national award category, OneStep Group was recognised as Telstra Enterprise Partner of the Year, with it achieving strong performance in FY23, “brilliant” customer experience and continued growth and investment in complementary services to Telstra’s core offering, according to Louise Brokenshire, partner channel group owner for Telstra.

“They truly exhibited a model for how we ‘partner to win’,” she said.

Meanwhile, Aria Technologies won Telstra Distributor of the Year, with Brokenshire saying that the business continued to build capabilities and relationships with vendors to support the telco’s broader partner ecosystems.

“Aria Technologies would like to thank Telstra for our long-standing relationship of almost 20 years. Our main objective is to support Australian business in transforming to the digital world with best-of-breed technologies,” said Tony Vitale, CEO of Aria Technologies.

OneStep and Aria were previously recognised as top-performing Telstra partners in 2022, with OneStep being heralded as the Telstra Cisco Infrastructure Partner of the Year and Aria winning Telstra Distributor of the Year.

In the domain specalisation category, which aims to highlight channel partners that deliver “dynamic, innovative and positive impact for Telstra customers”, MobileCorp won Telstra Mobility Partner of the Year, Pinnacle IT scored Telstra Data and Connectivity Partner of the Year and Mangano IT took home Telstra Services Partner of the Year (NAS).

Next was the Telstra Cisco Partner of the Year award, for partners that work with both Telstra and Cisco, which went to Peak Insight.

Meanwhile, Telstra Microsoft Partner of the Year, which goes to those that work with Telstra and Microsoft, went to Azured.

The Peter Carr Customer Excellence Award, which was renamed from the Telstra Customer Service Excellence Award in memory of Telstra Enterprise employee Peter Carr who passed away recently, was given to Digital Armour.



Following this was the excellence and values award category, which included the Telstra Channel Champion Award going to the telco’s business partner specialist, Filiks Potros, and the Telstra Service Recognition Award going to Mobile Network.



Also recognised were the telco’s top partners in each state in the Telstra Enterprise partner state awards category, with Telestar Communications taking Telstra NSW Partner of the Year, Rubicon 8 winning Telstra Vic and TAS Partner of the Year, Entag scoring Telstra QLD Partner of the Year, Connectiv winning Telstra WA Partner of the Year and Wireless Communications taking the gong for Telstra SA Partner of the Year.

