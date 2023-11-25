One on one with Intelliworx's Shane Maher

Act with integrity, build wisely and leading by example are three key pieces advice Maher adheres to.

Shane Maher (Intelliworx) Credit: Supplied

Transitioning from an consultant into an MSP, Intelliworx managing director Shane Maher shares his business transformation journey, business growth ambitions and making an meaningful impact on the IT industry.

What was your first job?

My first job was in a hardware store in Sydney.

How did you get started in the IT industry and progress to where you are today?

My journey in the IT industry started while I was studying in the evenings at Nolan Warehouses, where I gained valuable experience in technology sales and most importantly customer service.

Over time, I recognised the changing landscape of the IT industry and the increasing demand for managed IT services, which ignited a transformation in my career. I founded an IT business that initially provided consulting but soon evolved into a managed service IT provider.

As our business grew, we expanded our services to include cybersecurity and cloud services. This evolution allowed us to stay at the forefront of technology trends and provide our clients with comprehensive IT solutions. Along the way, we became a trusted Microsoft partner, enabling us to offer cutting-edge solutions to our clients.

Throughout this journey, I've had the privilege of working with a dedicated team and collaborating on innovative solutions that have propelled our company's growth. Today, I'm proud to serve as the Managing Director of an MSP with a global presence. It's been an exciting journey filled with learning and growth, and I'm eager to see where the future takes us.

What has been your biggest business mistake and the lessons you’ve learnt from that experience?

The biggest business mistake I made was overcomplicating things. I realised that simplicity and logical thinking are often the keys to success. Sometimes, we tend to over analyse and add unnecessary complexity to our strategies and processes.

This can lead to confusion and inefficiency. The lesson I've learned from this experience is to keep things straightforward and focus on what truly matters. It's essential to streamline processes and remove unnecessary steps. By doing so, we can make more informed decisions and achieve better results for our business.

What are some of your plans for Intelliworx in the coming months?

In the coming months, our primary focus at Intelliworx includes strengthening our partnership with Microsoft, solidifying our position as a valued partner for not-for-profits in Australia, and successfully hosting our much-anticipated event in October.

Additionally, we are committed to expanding our global footprint by enhancing our presence in key markets such as the US and UK. Simultaneously, we're dedicated to fostering talent within our team through comprehensive talent and development initiatives, along with achieving crucial certifications to ensure we're at the forefront of our industry.

These plans align with our overarching goal of providing exceptional service and support to our clients and partners.

What are some of your ambitions?

My ambitions encompass both personal and professional aspirations. I aspire to continuously learn and grow, to make a meaningful impact in the tech world, and to foster strong connections with those around me. I’m also working hard to continue the growth and success we have recently had in the US and see this as a major growth market for Intelliworx.

What has been the best piece of advice you received?

Act with integrity, build wisely, lead by example.