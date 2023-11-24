Cisco and Optus partner for La Trobe innovation hub

Credit: Dreamstime

Cisco and Optus have partnered to help launch an innovation centre at Melbourne's La Trobe University as part of an effort to widen collaboration between the tech industry and academia.

Located at La Trobe's Bundoora campus, the Digital Innovation Hub is connected to Optus’ 5G and hosts Cisco’s Webex Hologram technology.

According to an announcement, the hub represents a "one-stop-shop" for enterprise and government organisations, students, start-ups and Victorian businesses "to grow, innovate and transform together".

La Trobe University contributed $2.75 million to the project and also received $9 million from the Victorian Higher Education State Investment Fund, alongside funding from Cisco and Optus.

“The Digital Innovation Hub in Melbourne brings together a range of partners, projects and precincts to offer students with access to the industry right at their doorstep," Cisco’s vice president for Australia and New Zealand Ben Dawson said.

"That’s why we’ve chosen it as the home of Innovation Central Melbourne – a facility that brings tech leaders together with industry and academia to address the skills gap and solve real-world challenges. The Digital Innovation Hub offers the next wave of technologists with the latest tech and connections at their fingertips to turbocharge innovation.”

Kavin Arnasalon, head of government, enterprise and business at Optus, said the La Trobe students can explore technology such as AI, virtual and augmented reality and ultra-reliable low latency hold.



“Through our strategic partnership with La Trobe University and Cisco, Optus looks forward to supporting students, researchers and the next generation of business leaders to have hands-on experience in integrating technology into the workplace to drive business transformation."

Other areas explored at the centre include augmented reality experiences, including through Cisco’s Webex Hologram solution, which is a range of smart glasses being trialled for use cases in healthcare, education and agriculture.

There is also an interactive touch wall for visitors to explore research projects through multimedia presentations.

Optus' 5G co-design showcase will demonstrate experimentation and prototyping in areas such as internet of things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Additionally, there will also be a National Industry Innovation Network showcase from Cisco, which will offer interactive maps, case studies, success stories and a directory of member organisations.



