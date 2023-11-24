Crayon picks up Zimbra, Swoosh, SigniFlow, Access4 for APAC

Rhonda Robati (Crayon) Credit: Crayon

Crayon has assembled a raft of new productivity specialist vendors for partner distribution in Asia Pacific (APAC).

The Norway-headquartered software asset management specialist, which acquired distributor Rhipe in 2021, will now offer Zimbra, Swoosh, SigniFlow and Access4 to its partner community.

"The future of work has evolved, and our portfolio is advancing right along with it," said Rhonda Robati, EVP of Asia Pacific at Crayon. "By bringing these vendors into our portfolio, we're not just equipping partners with tools; we're enabling them to foster a connected and efficient workplace for their customers."

Zimbra offers a work management platform that provides email, calendaring and file sharing, plus chat and video conferencing.

Meanwhile, Swoosh is a Microsoft 365 licensing and app management solutions provider.

“Having grown frustrated with the constant issues and lack of support for apps in Microsoft 365 and maintaining too many Excel spreadsheets to track which clients had which licenses, Swoosh was created,” said Adam Clark, CEO at Swoosh.

“By allowing IT partners to deploy and configure applications for their customers while keeping track of the status and renewal of licensing, Swoosh now enables stronger transparency with each deployment allowing partners to build valuable services revenue within the Swoosh ecosystem.”

SigniFlow offers digital Signature and document automation technologies. "As we look ahead, we are excited about the prospect of expanding our presence in the Asia Pacific region with Crayon,” said David Saunders, regional director of SigniFlow APAC. “Together, we aspire to usher in a new era of digital transformation. Our shared vision is to elevate the standards of efficiency and security in the digital landscape."

Lastly, Access4 offers software-as-a-service to managed service providers (MSP) and IT resellers with the tools to provision and support voice and unified communication solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

“We have enjoyed good engagement with Rhipe partners over the past couple of years, partnering with them to deliver our cloud communications solutions to businesses across the region,” added Ben Kelly, head of acquisition at Access4.