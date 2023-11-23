V2 Digital attracts investor Matt Farmer, joins board

Farmer will also help shape the company's strategic direction to help bolster its market position.

Matt Farmer Credit: Supplied

Australian digital and data consultancy V2 Digital has secured Matt Farmer as a board member and investor.

Farmer comes with a wealth of experience, including having co-founded and scaled technical consultancy Contino, which was later acquired by Cognizant in 2019.

He is also currently the co-founder and executive chairman at UK-based data consultancy, Mesh-AI and founder of Ox Ventures.

In his new role at V2 Digital, Farmer will act in an advisory capacity, drawing on his entrepreneurial insights to enhance V2's capabilities in delivering impactful digital and data solutions. He will also help shape the company's strategic direction to help bolster its market position.

"V2 Digital's commitment to accelerating vision to value for its clients through a unique blend of experience, data, and technology truly resonated with me,” Farmer said. “Additionally, I was eager for the opportunity to work again with Craig Howe and his leadership team as they strive to be the leading digital and data consultancy in APAC.

V2 Digital came to fruition in April this year and has a team of 35 designers, data specialists, plus software and cloud engineers under the leadership of CEO Craig Howe.

The company has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane is and credited with delivering a number of transformative engagements for clients. It recently became one of the fastest partners globally to achieve Advanced Tier status within the AWS Partner Network.

"His experience in building and scaling successful consultancies, combined with his strategic vision, will be instrumental in guiding V2 through its continued growth and will take us from strength to strength," Howe said.