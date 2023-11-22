Vic ISV Op Central acquired by UK multinational Ideagen for AI boost

L-R: Josh Cairns (Ideagen Op Central), Ben Dorks (Ideagen) Credit: Ideagen

Victorian-headquartered independent software vendor (ISV) Op Central has been acquired by multinational vendor Ideagen.



Op Central’s software is used to streamline procedures and processes and carry out site audits and quality control by over 13,000 businesses across 37 countries, with more than one million daily users.

Acquired by the governance, risk and compliance software vendor for an unknown sum, the Victorian ISV will be rebranded to Ideagen Op Central and all staff are expected to remain under the new ownership, including its CEO, Josh Cairns.

"Joining Ideagen brings immense opportunities for Op Central and we're excited about the possibilities this could unlock,” Cairns said.

"We know our customers see our platform as a game changer in helping them manage multi-site operations. Our tech, combined with Ideagen's reach and resources, means we can empower more organisations globally to increase their operational consistency.

"We're thrilled about the potential this move brings, as it sets the stage for a new chapter of growth for us."

Meanwhile, a statement from Ideagen claimed the deal could “revolutionise how organisations approach compliance".

Ideagen CEO Ben Dorks said the acquired company will “do the heavy lifting for organisations on essential but time-consuming tasks, freeing up people to focus on adding the value where it makes the biggest difference".

"Productivity is a huge concern for businesses globally and is increasingly being discussed at board level as reduced productivity impacts both the top and bottom line,” he said.

"With organisations being forced to do more with fewer or the same resources, the one element that cannot be compromised is compliance."

Op Central marks Ideagen’s sixth acquisition in 2023, following Australian businesses Lucidity and OnePlace Solutions in October and May, respectively, as well as DevonWay in September, Tritan in May and Qadex in January.