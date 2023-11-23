Menu
HP celebrates Aussie partner success for 2023

Awards acknowledged and celebrated the success of HP’s partners over the past year.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

HP has honoured its top-performing partners for 2023 during a ceremony at Sydney’s Star Casino. 

The awards acknowledged and celebrated the success of HP’s partners over the past year across various categories.  

The awards follow the recent re-appointment of HP channel chief Chris Hewlett, who replaced Chelsea Rossney in July.  

Partners were rewarded for success across 21 categories, including four for the collaboration platform Poly, which HP acquired in 2022

The full list of winners are below 

Poly Collaboration Partner of the Year – Voice – Telstra 

Poly Collaboration Partner of the Year – Headset  – Simply Headsets 

Poly Collaboration Partner of the Year – Video  – One Diversified 

Poly Collaboration Partner of the Year – Telstra 

Supplies Partner of the Year Elite – Print Solutions 

Print Distributor of the Year – Synnex 

PC Distributor of the Year  – Ingram Micro 

MPS Partner of the Year  – MediaForm 

Enterprise Partner  – Compnow 

Services Partner of the Year  – Data#3 

PC Specialist of the Year –  Truis 

SMB Partner of the Year – Centre Com 

Education Partner of the Year – Atturra Managed Services 

PC Partner of the Year – Astrontech 

Synergy Partner of the Year – First Focus IT 

HP Amplify Partner of the Year – CDM 

HP Hall of Fame –  Laurence Baynham, Data#3 

Partner Sales Representative of the Year – Nick Kanagias, Astrontech 

Distribution Sales Representative of the Year –  Ray Hsieh, Ingram Micro 

Marketing – Tillie Riley, Dicker Data 

Sustainable Impact – Datacom 



