HP celebrates Aussie partner success for 2023

HP has honoured its top-performing partners for 2023 during a ceremony at Sydney’s Star Casino.

The awards acknowledged and celebrated the success of HP’s partners over the past year across various categories.

The awards follow the recent re-appointment of HP channel chief Chris Hewlett, who replaced Chelsea Rossney in July.

Partners were rewarded for success across 21 categories, including four for the collaboration platform Poly, which HP acquired in 2022.

The full list of winners are below

Poly Collaboration Partner of the Year – Voice – Telstra

Poly Collaboration Partner of the Year – Headset – Simply Headsets

Poly Collaboration Partner of the Year – Video – One Diversified

Poly Collaboration Partner of the Year – Telstra

Supplies Partner of the Year Elite – Print Solutions

Print Distributor of the Year – Synnex

PC Distributor of the Year – Ingram Micro

MPS Partner of the Year – MediaForm

Enterprise Partner – Compnow

Services Partner of the Year – Data#3

PC Specialist of the Year – Truis

SMB Partner of the Year – Centre Com

Education Partner of the Year – Atturra Managed Services

PC Partner of the Year – Astrontech

Synergy Partner of the Year – First Focus IT

HP Amplify Partner of the Year – CDM

HP Hall of Fame – Laurence Baynham, Data#3

Partner Sales Representative of the Year – Nick Kanagias, Astrontech

Distribution Sales Representative of the Year – Ray Hsieh, Ingram Micro

Marketing – Tillie Riley, Dicker Data

Sustainable Impact – Datacom



