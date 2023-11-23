HP celebrates Aussie partner success for 2023

HP has honoured its top-performing partners for 2023 during a ceremony at Sydney’s Star Casino.
The awards acknowledged and celebrated the success of HP’s partners over the past year across various categories.
The awards follow the recent re-appointment of HP channel chief Chris Hewlett, who replaced Chelsea Rossney in July.
Partners were rewarded for success across 21 categories, including four for the collaboration platform Poly, which HP acquired in 2022.
The full list of winners are below
Poly Collaboration Partner of the Year – Voice – Telstra
Poly Collaboration Partner of the Year – Headset – Simply Headsets
Poly Collaboration Partner of the Year – Video – One Diversified
Poly Collaboration Partner of the Year – Telstra
Supplies Partner of the Year Elite – Print Solutions
Print Distributor of the Year – Synnex
PC Distributor of the Year – Ingram Micro
MPS Partner of the Year – MediaForm
Enterprise Partner – Compnow
Services Partner of the Year – Data#3
PC Specialist of the Year – Truis
SMB Partner of the Year – Centre Com
Education Partner of the Year – Atturra Managed Services
PC Partner of the Year – Astrontech
Synergy Partner of the Year – First Focus IT
HP Amplify Partner of the Year – CDM
HP Hall of Fame – Laurence Baynham, Data#3
Partner Sales Representative of the Year – Nick Kanagias, Astrontech
Distribution Sales Representative of the Year – Ray Hsieh, Ingram Micro
Marketing – Tillie Riley, Dicker Data
Sustainable Impact – Datacom