Information Leadership teams with Professional Advantage to bring iWorkplace to Australia

Solution makes it easier to achieve data governance and compliance at scale.

Sarah Heal (right) with senior consultant Rebecca Sutherland. Credit: Supplied

Australian Microsoft partner Professional Advantage is bringing New Zealand-based Information Leadership's iWorkplace solution to Australia.

Using Microsoft’s suite of productivity tools, iWorkplace delivers effective content storage and management, automated metadata tagging, sensitivity labels, case file management and more.

“We intended to expand our market beyond what we had established in New Zealand, and we wanted a proven, qualified, and trusted Microsoft solutions partner in Australia to help us achieve that," said Information Leadership director Sarah Heal.

Used already by over 100 customers around New Zealand, Professional Advantage can now make achieving data governance and compliance at scale easier and more cost-effective and user-friendly for its clients through iWorkplace.

“To be able to join forces with Professional Advantage and help thousands of information and records managers, compliance managers, IT security officers, and SharePoint administrators in Australia make their jobs easier is an opportunity we are grateful to have," Heal said.

Derek Rippingale, managing director of Professional Advantage, said the partnership brings together technological innovation powered by Microsoft's cloud, Information Leadership’s industry experience and Professional Advantage’s expertise in implementing SharePoint.

“When you think about the countless government and commercial organisations that can benefit from having better control and confidence in managing and governing their information with Microsoft 365 and SharePoint, you begin to understand the impact this partnership will have in the market,” Rippingale said.

Information Leadership has offices in NZ's main centres. In 2018, it became one of 24 companies globally named as charter members of Microsoft’s content services partner programme.



As well as offering modern workplace solutions, Professional Advantage works across a swathe of technology areas including ERP, CRM, cloud and business intelligence.