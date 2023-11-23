Fujifilm BI Australia hires Yasuyuki Matsumoto as new country leader

Matsumoto replaces Takashi Otani, who has taken up a new role at the firm's Japanese headquarters.

Yasuyuki Matsumoto (Fujifilm BI Australia) Credit: Fujifilm BI Australia

Fujifilm Business Innovation (BI) Australia has hired Yasuyuki Matsumoto as managing director and head of ocean region.

Bringing more than 30 years experience in the Fujifilm Group, Matsumoto transfers to Australia from his role as chairman and president of Fujifilm Business Innovation (China), chairman of Hong Kong and head of East Asia operations.

Matsumoto replaces Takashi Otani, who has taken up a new role at the firm's Japanese headquarters.

Prior to this, Matsumoto was managing director of Fujifilm Business Innovation (Hong Kong) from 2019 – 2022 and served in other leading roles across Vietnam, Japan, China and Singapore.

On his appointment, Matsumoto said he will be supporting the team’s growth and evolution of its solutions and services.

“IT spending in Australia is expected to reach over $133B in 2024, largely led by software and IT services. Combined with the appetite to modernise IT systems, there is an enormous opportunity for us to support organisations across the board with their most complex digital transformation challenges,” Matsumoto said.

“Growing businesses are placing more importance on building a strong foundation for customer’s digital experiences, as well as supporting their employees and a range of other efficiencies to accelerate their own transformation.

“It’s also one of the many reasons bringing our valued partners on this journey with us is key. These highly experienced local dealerships can connect more organisations, especially those small-to-medium sized, with our growing software, services and solutions portfolio to help them get on with doing what they do best.”

Fujifilm executive general manager of sales and solutions, Stephen Sims added Matsumoto’s appointment marked a new chapter for the business.

“Under the leadership of Matsumoto and the focus of our global strategy, we’re well positioned to continue our leadership in the market while innovating digital transformation solutions for all our customers, partners and the community,” Sims said.

Matsumoto’s appointment comes as Fujifilm also announced three new authorised dealers across Queensland and Western Australia (WA), marking a new chapter in the growth of valued partners to offer solutions with an added regional focus.

Brisbane-based Fuji Solutions Group is headed by director, Shane McVicar, who brings deep experience in working at Fujifilm BI Australia since 2016.

In WA, DX Business Innovation is led by managing director Sean Tilbrook and most recently was the regional manager for Fujifilm BI in WA.

In addition, Uteck will operate under the management of co-directors Quintin Whitcher, the current owner of SOS Office Equipment in Bunbury, and Damon Rowan most recently master agent for Fujifilm BI in Perth.

“Already these authorised dealers represent a significant increase in market coverage and have the added benefit of providing their local perspective and knowledge to the customers they service,” Sims said.

“Each dealer brings the highest standards of practice with a deep knowledge of our offerings, so we’re extremely confident these appointments will add tremendous value to our SMB and mid-market customers who trust and value local relationships.”

In August, Fujifilm launched a print security service for printing and document management named MPS Guardia, available in three options – Life, Essentials and Enterprise Plus.