Vic govt to help tech scale-ups through new program

$50,000 worth of services and investment opportunities up for grabs.

Cremorne, Australia Credit: Photo 272652836 | Australia © Filedimage | Dreamstime.com

The Victorian state government has revealed the Cremorne Digital Hub (CDH) Scaleup Program to provide four businesses with talent acquisition, operations and business development opportunities.



The program aims to provide support for technology businesses that intend to expand their operations or sales to Victoria. As such, applications into the program are to any business around the world.

Starting in February 2024, the six-month program will introduce the chosen businesses with potential investors, corporate partners and customers, as well as networking opportunities within Cremorne’s start-up scene.

The CDH claims the market value of the services available through the program are worth $50,000 in total.

“All companies in scale-up mode have different challenges and require the most time and cost-effective solutions to meet those challenges,” said CDH director Matthew Clunies-Ross. “The CDH scale-up model identifies each company’s critical needs and delivers bespoke services.”

The CDH has partnered with investment firm Artesian’s Boab AI – which has previously supported artificial intelligence (AI) scale-ups and has a $365 million aggregate company value – to deliver the program.

Additionally, the Victorian government is also backing the program.

”More and more we are seeing tech companies, with roots in Victoria, growing to become industry leaders. The Cremorne Digital Hub Scaleup Program will help even more local tech companies to become well-known global tech brands,” said Minister for Jobs and Industry Natalie Hutchins.

“By supporting Victoria’s tech industry, we’re creating opportunities for local jobs, investment and innovation that will continue to fuel our economy.”



Applications for the program are open until 8 December.

Early this year in January, the Victorian government’s Digital Jobs program kicked off its next round with 75 more students to pick up credentials in cyber security, IT support, digital marketing and business analytics.