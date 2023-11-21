Channel shines in Deloitte's 2023 Tech Fast 50

ActivePort ranked third in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list for 2023.

Credit: 37352194 © Johannes Gerhardus Swanepoel | Dreamstime.com

A raft of channel players have been ranked as Australia’s fastest growing technology companies for 2023.

The quartet appeared in Deloitte Technology Fast 50, which ranks the nation’s top 50 public and private tech companies based on percentage revenue growth between 2021 to 2023.

Perth-based SD-WAN software company ActivePort was the channel’s biggest success story, coming in third place with 4,572 per cent growth in the three years.

The publicly listed company provides software defined networking (SDN) solutions aimed at the telecommunications and IT industries.

Following closely behind, Melbourne business-technology solutions and services company Centelon came in sixth place with 2,338 per cent growth.



Peloton Cyber Security, an end-to-end security services provider, came in ninth place with 502.3 per cent growth.

Melbourne-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) cyber security management and assessment platform 6clicks was ranked 15th with 807 per cent growth.

Another Melbourne player and Microsoft Azure consulting firm vNext was ranked in 32nd place with 388 per cent growth in the three-year period.

Following directly behind is Sydney-based Salesforce and Mulesoft integrator J4RVIS, which grew by 367 per cent.

Perth-based IT services provider Tape Ark came in 41st place with 327 per cent growth for the period.



Queensland-based First Nations IT services provider Baidam Solutions was ranked at 44 with 310.4 per cent growth.

Directly behind is Melbourne-based Microsoft partner Arinco in 45th place with 309.6 per cent growth while Shellharbour-based managed services provider Virtual IT Group (VITG) came in 46th with 294.4 per cent growth.

Rounding out the top 50 is Perth-founded enterprise security and cloud services provider Nexion Group with 264 per cent growth.

In the Rising Star category, Peloton Cyber secured ninth spot.

“Despite a tumultuous global landscape marked by high inflation and capital constraints, our top 50 list has defied expectations, matching the growth of 2022,” Deloitte said in the report.

Noting the 50s’ shifting business models and restructuring efforts, Deloitte said these businesses had made sustainable, profitable growth and a “solid foundation for long-term success”.

“This fast-tracked evolution is forcing businesses to become strategic, efficient and focused; they’re having to do more with less and maximise productivity through developing proprietary tech, purchasing solutions, borrowing resources or sharing and embracing open-source codes and products,” the report said.