Tech Data inks distribution deal with SAS

Analytics specialist SAS has struck a global distribution agreement with Tech Data as it embraces the channel as a significant step in its growth ambitions.

In the Asia Pacific region, the agreement will cover Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, India and the Philippines.

Under the new agreement, SAS resellers will have access to additional expertise, dedicated regional presences and expanded reach in new markets.

The distribution model will enable these partners to focus on growing their businesses with SAS and optimising customer experiences.

“Embracing distribution and elevating our partnerships through indirect channels is an important part of our growth strategy,” SAS vice president of global channels John Carey said.

“Our new agreement with Tech Data will help us improve scalability, reach untapped markets and deliver results for our customers alongside our valued SAS partners.”

Tech Data continues to make significant investments in areas such as data, AI and IoT to provide partners access to expertise, aggregated solutions and business enablement to create data-driven outcomes.

SAS’ expansive partner ecosystem, industry-tailored offerings and continued innovation complement Tech Data’s broad footprint and scale, especially in the financial services and government spaces.

Tech Data offers 14 pre-bundled solutions that will enable partners to achieve faster deployment, increased agility and accelerated rates of digital transformation for customers.

“Tech Data is dedicated to equipping our partners with resources that unleash the potential of the IT ecosystem and harness data to drive intelligence,” Tech Data Asia Pacific and Japan vice president of MDC and analytics Bennett Wong said.

“This reflects our dedication to serving as the go-to destination for AI solutions within the technology business partner ecosystem.”

