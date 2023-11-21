Endava solidifies Aussie presence with leadership reshuffle

Shelley Beeston and Chris Carydias (Endava) Credit: Endava

Endava has consolidated its expansion into Australia with a new leadership line-up based on its recent acquisitions.



The UK-based software developer has promoted Chris Carydias, founder and former CEO of the acquired Lexicon, to the role of financial services business manager.

According to Endava, Carydias’ relationships in banking, insurance and wealth management is “now supplemented by the added scale and diversity that Endava [brings] to the region”.

In addition, Shelley Beeston, former head of studios of Lexicon, has taken on the role of client partner and venture lead for Endava Australia.

She will be charged with leading the growth and innovation strategy within Cardyias’ business unit, as well as in “using technology for good causes such as environmental sustainability”.

Steve Harding, who arrived in Australia with Endava in May 2022, will remain in his role of managing director of Australia and head of delivery for Asia Pacific (APAC), connecting the regional team with the global business.

"Our significant investment in Australia and APAC is driven by global client demands in the region and the opportunities to integrate great businesses and talent into Endava,” he said. “After a seamless integration process, we are now fully equipped to deploy all our services and capabilities in Australia, just as we do in other markets like the US and Europe."

Endava followed the acquisition of Lexicon with two more in 2023; Mudbath in May and DEK Technologies in June.

Newcastle-based Mudbath specialises in strategy, design and engineering services with a client base in areas like mining and travel.

DEK Technologies is a multinational firm that develops software and hardware solutions across various applications, including embedded systems, real-time solutions, telecoms and data communications. The company has added extensive expertise in the globally innovative domains of telecoms and embedded tech.

The integrations boosted Endava's size and capability in APAC, growing from a small local team to more than 1,200 people in 12 months.