Chartered Accountants A/NZ taps Atturra for revamp to Boomi

Atturra has helped Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) transition from its legacy sales and customer management software onto Boomi.

The publicly listed IT services provider helped connect 15 of CA ANZ’s critical systems to a new Boomi platform, which included the vendor’s application programming interfaces (API) and API management capabilities

Systems integrated include CA ANZ’s Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM), Sitecore content management system (CMS), NetSuite financial management and Snowflake data lake, alongside several other event and learning systems.

According to Boomi, the transition was designed to “revitalise member experiences” while streamlining skills assessment and building personalisation into a new member portal.

“We’re proud to be a boost in CA ANZ’s ongoing digital transformation and member experience evolution,” said Jason Frost, executive general manager of data and integration at Atturra.

“The company’s digital skills assessment and new member portal are prime examples of how automation consolidates and optimises experience for just about every stakeholder [and] its speed to market and volume of API re-use are telling signs CA ANZ’s customer experience drive is far from over.”

CA ANZ offers education, accreditation, and mentored practical experience pathways for more than 136,000 professional members.

“Members want to see value and relevance from their membership, which means tailored services and support should be available in a matter of clicks,” said Kylie Fisher, CIO at CA ANZ. “But our previous point-to-point integration architecture struggled to support this. Boomi has allowed us to rebuild and establish a layered architecture where APIs are layered and re-usable to support faster development and more personalised engagement.”

Nathan Gower, director of Australia and New Zealand at Boomi, said CA ANZ had created an environment that’s ready and willing to serve up tailored experiences to the digital member.

"They want CA ANZ to know them and the IT team is layering data and APIs to deliver just that," he added