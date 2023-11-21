Menu
SentinelOne promotes Wayne Phillips to APJ field CTO

To act as a “strategic advisor within the partner community”.

Credit: SentinelOne

SentinelOne has promoted its senior director of solutions engineering for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), Wayne Phillips, to the role of field CTO for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

In the brand-new role for the company, Phillips will be tasked with ensuring repeatable and predictable success for SentinelOne partners in Asia Pacific (APAC), enhancing their technical capabilities and expanding the company’s ecosystem.

He will also act as a “strategic advisor within the partner community”, focusing on aligning partners’ goals with SentinelOne’s own Unity Platform.

Partners that work with Phillips, according to the cyber security vendor, will receive “comprehensive” support with SentinelOne integration, which the company claimed would reduce overhead and improve their security posture.

He moves into the new role with  25 years in total across the enterprise security, strategy, and product development space, with the last three spent at SentinelOne. Prior to that, he worked at Bitglass, Matrix42 AG, Silverback MDM and Airloom, among other companies.

The vendor said in a statement that Phillips’ appointment marks an “exciting chapter” for its growth and commitment to the APJ region.

"Wayne's extensive experience and proven track record in the cybersecurity industry make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Michael Cremen, chief revenue officer at SentinelOne. “His appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to providing top-tier expertise and support to our partner community and customers in Asia Pacific Japan."


