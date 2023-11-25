Above and beyond in 'everything we do': a spotlight on Exceed ICT

MSP shares how it picked up considerable steam in just two years.

L-R: Luke Wadeson, Mylie Moore, Ashley Heron (Exceed ICT) Credit: Exceed ICT

This edition focuses on Queensland-based managed services provider (MSP) Exceed ICT.



Exceed ICT has only been in business for two years, but has already experienced more growth than it could initially cater for.

The managed services provider opened its doors in Queensland back in 2021, starting with three co-founders – Luke Wadeson, Ashley Heron and Mylie Moore – with the mission statement of making “a difference in the world of managed services”, according to Wadeson.

“‘Exceed ICT’ reflects our unwavering commitment to going above and beyond for our clients. We're not just here to meet expectations; we're here to exceed them,” he said to ARN.

“When any new team member opens their welcome box, the first thing they see is our name followed by ‘in everything you do...’, a constant reminder of our commitment to excellence.”

Headcount growth has proved a success for Exceed ICT, despite Australia's chronic and enduring talent shortage.

In the beginning, with just the three founders and two early hires, Exceed was heavily challenged by high demand for its services, which its team was then unable to meet.

“We value our partnerships and wanted to ensure a smooth transition, even if it meant turning down business opportunities – a tough call, but one we stand by,” Wadeson said.

A year later in 2022, the business doubled in size, coming to 10 employees. Then, in 2023, staff numbers doubled again, coming to 20.

Not only has headcount expanded, but Wadeson also claimed the business has experienced “significant growth” since the start in terms of revenue and profit.

“Our trajectory is upward and we're excited about what's to come,” he added.

Today, Exceed operates across a range of verticals – construction and mining, local and state government, aged care and not-for profit, retail and banking and finance sectors – and counts Cradlepoint, Apple, Samsung, Matter, Procomat BV, Teleportivity, Cryptoloc and Geotab, among its vendor partnerships.

The company is also partnered with the distributers Tech Data and Dicker Data.

It also is a Telstra Enterprise partner with Platinum accreditation. Its standing with the telco is strong and has resulted in being shortlisted for three awards at the Telstra Partner Awards – Mobility Partner of the Year, QLD Partner of the Year and Enterprise Partner of the Year.

During its two-year existence, Exceed has built a range of its own solutions it has brought to market, such as its cloud platform ASPECT, waste intelligence solutions and Office in a Box, the latter of which containing a range of mobile broadband kits for business continuity plans, disaster recovery or general rapid internet deployment.

Additionally, its expertise in waste intelligence ties into a new agreement Exceed signed in October with Procomat BV to be its exclusive Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) distributor. This allows it it to bring smart solar compactor WasteMate bins to local councils and businesses, complementing its existing smart internet of things (IoT) waste management solutions.

The drive behind Exceed’s success, Wadeson continued, is threefold – its team, its platform and its approach.

“Our culture is paramount, and we're meticulous about our team's attitude and fit within our organisation,” he said. “Our custom cloud platform, ASPECT, is a game-changer, providing 24/7 visibility across ICT management.

“We've successfully combined the right technology and people to deliver services that our clients genuinely appreciate and value.”

Exceed isn’t planning to stop things here, as Wadeson added that the business has “only just scratched the surface” and is committed to expanding its managed services further.

