Tasmania’s ISW crowned IBM and Tech Data’s ‘One Percenter’

IBM Tech Data One Percenter Challenge Credit: Tech Data

Hobart-based IT services provider ISW has won IBM and Tech Datas’ One Percenters Competition for its creation of an emissions reduction platform using the former’s technology.

The One Percenters Competition challenges technology teams across Australia to create solutions using IBM software, technology, and platforms.

ISW emerged as the winner in developing an emissions reduction collective software-as-a-service platform for ERC Australia, an online platform for small businesses to build an emission reduction plan and communicate to stakeholders. The platform uses IBM Hyperledger and IBM Cloud.

ISW managing director Ian Warner called it a “very tough competition, and “we are honoured to be awarded as the winner”.

Other competitors included AdventOne, AUP IT, BPD Zenith and DataSenz, who pitched their solutions to a panel of judges at IBM’s headquarters in Sydney, showcasing a range of solutions that aimed to solve global problems.

ISW received $30,000 towards a go-to-market brand and lead generation program including case studies, thought-leadership materials and public relations to promote its winning solution. The services provider will also be invited to speak at global and local IBM events and network with partners and prospective customers across the Tech Data and IBM local and global ecosystems.

“Now in its third year, the One Percenters program has been able to draw out true innovation from IBM’s Australian partner ecosystem,” said Ivan Hecimovic, director of vendor and alliances of Australia and New Zealand at Tech Data.

“These are the people and businesses who have thought long and hard about the solutions to the real-world problems society faces and have developed solutions to them. We couldn’t be happier with the result and look forward to helping ISW on their journey to promote their solution in the market”.

Elisa Kelsall, general manager of ecosystem and alliances of IBM Australia, said that “the standard was so high this year that five finalists were chosen instead of the usual four”.

“We are thrilled to see how AI, automation and hybrid cloud technologies are leveraged by our finalists to help solve business problems and increase productivity,” she added.