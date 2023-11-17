Fed govt to trial genAI through Microsoft 365 Copilot next year

Credit: ID 86533115 © Semisatch | Dreamstime.com

The federal government is to conduct a six-month trial of generative artificial intelligence (genAI) through Microsoft 365 Copilot via the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) at the start of next year.

The trial, which was announced after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, will see the “safe and responsible use of generative artificial intelligence in the public service in partnership with Microsoft”.

The trial itself will run from January to June 2024, with Microsoft providing relevant training, onboarding and implementation assistance with participating agencies.

"By strengthening our partnership with Microsoft, we are charting a course for the future of public service – one where generative AI is used responsibly to enhance the work of the APS in delivering for Australians without compromising on safety," Albanese said.

If it goes through with the trial, the Prime Minister’s announcement claimed this would make the Australian government one of the first in the world to deploy a genAI service.

The take-up of genAI in the federal government comes weeks after Microsoft announced a record $5 billion investment for AI infrastructure in Australia.

The funding is going to a myriad of projects, chief of all being the expansion of its computing capacity by approximately 250 per cent, which the tech giant claimed will allow the company to meet growing demand for cloud computing services. This capacity, in turn, will be needed to pave the way for AI development and usage.

Reception from partners about the funding has been positive, who have particularly lauded Microsoft’s plans to double its cloud computing capacity, invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and create a “cyber shield” around the nation.