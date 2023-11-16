Meet the winners of the 2023 ARN Innovation Awards

Celebrated during a black-tie event at ICC Sydney that brought together more than 700 members of Australia’s channel community.

ARN is proud to reveal the winners of Innovation Awards in 2023, featuring a leading and diverse line-up of partners, vendors, distributors and individuals across Australia.

Celebrated during a black-tie event at ICC Sydney on 16 November that brought together more than 700 members of Australia’s channel community, this year’s Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of more than 39 winners and a new inductee into the ARN Hall of Fame – Steve Martin.

The winners were selected from 342 finalists which made the shortlist from a pool of over 160 organisations, spanning start-up, partner, vendor and distributor businesses.

This positions the Innovation Awards as the leading technology awards program for customer innovation and ecosystem excellence in the Australian channel.

“The ARN Innovation Awards continues to shine a spotlight on the transformative nature of our ecosystem across partners, start-ups, vendors and distributors – all playing a crucial role in delivering on the promise of technology to customers across the country. Congratulations to all our winners,” ARN Editor Julia Talevski said.

"Sixteen years of celebrating IT industry innovation speaks volumes about the talent, the passion and the dedication that courses through the veins of this vibrant community."

In 2023, the Innovation Awards honoured the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, Australia-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

Winners were selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organisations.

ARN congratulates all winners, highly commended and finalists and thanks the judging panel comprising many of the industry’s leading influencers.

PARTNER INNOVATION

Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers. Sponsored by: HP

Enterprise:

Adactin Group

Araza

ASI Solutions

BDC Services

BluBiz Solutions

Brennan

Cevo

Chamonix IT

Data#3

InfoTrust

Insight Enterprises

Katana1

Oreta

Platinum Technology

Secure Agility

Thomas Peer Solutions

Winner: Data#3

Data#3 wins this award for enterprise customer excellence across multiple sectors and technology ranging from cloud, device-as-a-service to a custom-made digital toolkit. Over more than three decades, Data#3 has built a portfolio of innovative solutions for a full customer lifecycle of services, providing tailored and integrated solutions for its enterprise customers.

Mid-Market:

Amidata

Arinco

ASI Solutions

blueAPACHE

Cevo

ExigoTech

Idea 11

InfoTrust

Intelli-Systems

Kaine Mathrick Tech

Linktech Australia

Microtech DPS

Oreta

Tecala

The Missing Link

Winner: blueAPACHE

blueAPACHE has made itself stand out in the mid-market landscape through its portfolio of dedicated services and stringent attention to security. This ethos has helped blueAPACHE enable customer growth without compromising security. In addition, blueAPACHE has differentiated itself through its focus on delivering ‘everything-as-a-service' and by ensuring customers always gain a return on their tech investments.

SMB:

eNerds

Ericom

InfoTrust

Intergy Consulting

Katana1

Otto IT

PolarSeven

Precision IT

The Missing Link

Y365

Highly commended: eNerds

Winner: The Missing Link

The Missing Link's work with the SMB sector is intricately linked with an adaptive approach to technology integration and a commitment to offering tailored solutions. Specialising in compliance, adaptive integration, efficiency and scalability, The Missing Link has continuously strived to recognise the unique needs, challenges and potential of the SMB sector. Mixing RPA with AI, The Missing Link has demonstrated how to solve complex business challenges with agility and innovation.

Think Differently:

Arinco

Blue Connections IT

Champions of Change

Katana1

Linktech Australia

OPC IT

Oreta

Patient Zero

Peloton Cyber Security

Highly commended: Patient Zero

Winner: Blue Connections IT

Blue Connections IT wins this award for its continuous journey towards building a more sustainable future. From its carbon-neutral certification to its fleet of electric cars, Blue Connections IT has significantly reduced its environmental footprint and is encouraging both its staff and customers to do the same. Recent IT projects also align with Blue Connections IT’s commitment to operating sustainably and helping its customers and partners meet their emissions targets.

Collaboration:

AIHY and Sparx Solutions

Be Nimble IT

Cevo and D6 Consulting

ISO365

Interactive

Winner: Interactive

Interactive wins this award for its collaboration with leading global vendors to develop an innovative immersion cooling solution. Working across multiple languages and timezones, Interactive led the design and construction of a new high-performance computing, server for customers in Australia. Interactive fostered collaborative environment that drove creativity and problem-solving to transform the HPC landscape.



TECH INNOVATION

Tech Innovation recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services. Sponsored by: SentinelOne

Cloud:

Arinco

Data#3

Delta Insights

Evolution Systems

ExigoTech

Expose

Fujifilm CodeBlue

Idea 11

Interactive

Katana1

Linktech Australia

Oreta

PolarSeven

Precision IT

Versent

Highly commended: Arinco and Expose

Winner: Oreta

Oreta’s work as a cloud service provider sees it helping businesses choose the right cloud that best fits their needs. Its work with a client in the employment services sector turn existing infrastructure into an efficient, cost-effective and highly reliable system, substantially reducing monthly costs, eliminated the need for separate environments and improved network management.

Security:

Arinco

Data#3

Fujifilm CodeBlue

Katana1

Linktech Australia

Nueva Solutions

Oreta

Outcomex

Peloton Cyber Security

S5 Technology Group

Sekuro

Winner: Sekuro

Sekuro wins this award for facilitating not-for-profit disability services provider The Disability Trust’s regulatory compliance journey, establishing its information security management system as a key part of its journey to ISO 27001 certification, then extended the initial scope to cover the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations’ Right Fit For Risk data handling scheme, which covers more than 780 requirements.

Digital Transformation:

Adactin Group

BlueBiz Solutions

Brennan

Bridged Group

Cevo

Cube Networks

Dynamic Aspect

Ericom

Interactive

Nueva Solutions

Orro

Otto IT

Outcomex

Secure Agility

Seers Digital

Thomas Peer Solutions

Highly commended: Outcomex

Winner: Secure Agility

Secure Agility wins this award for its work with Transport for NSW, deploying internet of things (IoT) solutions to provide smart traffic management with sensors and cameras. The digital transformation specialist’s predictive capacity and maintenance approach enabled real-time monitoring of vehicle and infrastructure health, leading to scheduled repairs and reduced downtime from an operational viewpoint.

Emerging:

Insight Enterprises

Patient Zero

Highly commended: Patient Zero

Winner: Insight Enterprises

Insight wins this award for its work with Microsoft and South Australia’s Department for Education, where it created a generative AI chatbot for use in schools to develop a detailed framework for prompt optimisation and policy management.

Homegrown ISV:

Access4

Araza

Atlastix

FirstWave

iasset.com

Intergy Consulting

Oreta

Outcomex

TribeTech

Highly commended: TribeTech

Winner: iasset.com

iasset provided a platform for a Fortune 500 company to automatically cleanse, consolidate and validate POS and sales order data, matching it to respective contracts, entities and products. This accelerated sales tracking and reporting from weeks down to minutes.

