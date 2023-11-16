NextDC ramps up govt investment with two new hires

Credit: NextDC

Data centre provider NextDC has invested in two new hires to support key government and defence agencies in Matt Holden as its head of government and Scott MacLeod as head of government strategy.

Holden brings more than 30 years of experience in delivering data centre solutions to Australian enterprise and government customers having previously worked for CBRE and Hewlett Packard.

MacLeod maintains more than 40 years of experience across intelligence, cyber security, government and ICT, previously working for the Royal Australian Navy, Australian Public Service and as the head of the national security and defence, solutions architecture at Amazon Web Services (AWS). He will be based in Canberra.

Both executives are tasked with actively progressing NextDC’s approach to supporting the Australian government's and defence organisations’ ongoing and emerging digital infrastructure requirements.

“The appointments signal our ambitions to meet the significant demand within these key target sectors,” NextDC chief customer and commercial officer David Dzienciol said.

“Led by our NextGov offering, we are looking to partner with government and defence and deliver our highly secure, national digital infrastructure to meet the needs of Australia’s digital-first strategy.”

Holden said NextDC had a firm vision to augment the government specificity of what it has already built and grow the ecosystem to keep Australia’s government and citizen data secure.

“Our goal is to listen and respond to our customers’ needs while continuously enhancing NextDC’s government offerings at each of our facilities,” Holden said.

MacLeod added NextDC had invested and built an integrated digital infrastructure network which combines the largest ecosystem of partners with government-level security, certifications and operational excellence.

“NextDC’s facility coverage across Australia and New Zealand offers government specificity and optionality on security, network, engineering and operational excellence, demonstrated by our Uptime Institute certification which is unique to NextDC in this market,” MacLeod said.

“This compliance aligns with the state, federal and defence requirements for their digital strategies both today and well into the future.”



