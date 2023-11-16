Menu
Sage promotes Tom Gough to A/NZ country lead

Sage promotes Tom Gough to A/NZ country lead

Gough relocates from London to Sydney.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Tom Gough (Sage)

Tom Gough (Sage)

Credit: Sage

Accounting software provider Sage has appointed former automation vice president Tom Gough to lead Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). 

Taking on the title of country manager, Gough has relocated from London to Sydney where he will now be “at the forefront” of Sage’s go-to-market team. 

According to Sage, Gough’s priority as country manager will be building greater brand awareness and a stronger reputation with small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB) across the region, as well as strengthening relationships with key customers, prospects and business partners. 

Having spent almost a decade at Sage, Tom previously oversaw the vendor’s automation team and also led the international launch of Sage Intacct, the company's cloud-based financial management platform for medium-sized businesses. 

“I worked closely with the A/NZ team in 2019 to facilitate the smooth rollout of Sage Intacct to clients in Australia and was inspired by the team’s capabilities and the growth opportunities presented in A/NZ,” said Gough. “I am excited to join the team, and to play a key role in supporting and promoting the Sage A/NZ team both globally and across the region.” 

Paul Struthers, EVP of Sage UKIA, called Gough a “long-standing pillar of the Sage business”. 

“Tom brings an extensive amount of knowledge and a wealth of experience to this role. Not only is he passionate about Sage and the business’ ambitions, but he has a clear vision on how we can accelerate growth in the region to scale the business through 2024 and beyond,” Struthers said. 

“Tom’s wide Sage network makes him a strong champion for Sage A/NZ, our world-class customer service and our customers.” 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags sage

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 