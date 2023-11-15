Bluechip Infotech inks deal with Zoom

Will form part of Bluechip’s unified communications and video solutions.

Zoom and Bluechip Infotech have inked a distribution agreement for the Australian market, offering its full suite to partners.

The deal will give Bluechip access to the unified communications vendor's entire portfolio, including Zoom One, Zoom Contact Centre, Zoom Events, AI Companion and the soon-to-be-available Zoom Docs.

According to Zoom, the solutions “will be seamlessly integrated” into Bluechip UC's offerings and “enhance” the distributor’s unified communications and video solutions for partners.

Bluechip UC will provide channel partners with access to a referral partnership through Zoom’s Technology Services distribution model.

This, according to Zoom, will ensure comprehensive support for all partner transacting requirements, helping customers deliver employee and customer experiences.

Matt Milne, Bluechip UC director, said Zoom complements its current vendor solution lineup and “allows us to offer turnkey unified communications and video solutions and services to our partners that are competitive and profitable”.

“At Zoom, our goal is to help streamline the workday through effective communication and collaboration solutions, with a platform underpinned by powerful AI [artificial intelligence] capabilities. We’re committed to evolving our platform in ways that empower limitless human connection and solve real business problems,” said Ashley Allen, Zoom’s Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) channel sales lead.

“Zoom’s new partnership with Bluechip will allow us to scale throughout the Australian market, extend our customer reach and empower organisations to deliver exceptional employee and customer experience to succeed in the modern work era.”

Having witnessed significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom launched a new “unified” global partner program in 2022.

Dubbed Zoom Up, the partner program contains a unified framework and enables qualified partners in select countries, including A/NZ, to sell the full suite of Zoom Phone licenses with calling plans under the name "Zoom Phone Native”.



