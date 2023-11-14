Kiandra becomes first premier OutSystems partner in A/NZ

Martin Cooperwaite (Kianda) Credit: Supplied

Boston-based low-code development platform OutSystems has recognised Kiandra as its first premier partner for Australia and New Zealand.

Melbourne-based Kiandra customer software provider has achieved the premier tier following six years of partnering with OutSystems.

Kiandra said it has developed several large-scale, mission-critical projects based on OutSystems technology for customers including TasWater and WA Health.

“We are very excited to have gained the premier OutSystems partner status,” Kiandra co-founder Martin Cooperwaite said.

“We partnered with OutSystems in late 2017 and to have come this far so quickly is a testament to the commitment of our team and the strength of our relationship with OutSystems, who have been a great support.”

According to Kiandra, the company has upskilled 14 team members since signing the partnership in 2017.

“We’ve seen the market demand for OutSystems grow and so we’ve been in a continuous cycle of project delivery and ongoing certification. Fast forward to today, and our team are regular speakers and presenters on our experience with the OutSystems platform. We will certainly celebrate this as a team,” Cooperwaite added.

OutSystems regional vice president of A/NZ Paul Arthur welcomed Kiandra’s premier tier.

“Kiandra has an excellent record for delivering world-class outcomes for our customers across multiple verticals by truly leveraging the power of high-performance low code,” he added.



