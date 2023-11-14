Aussie ISV Citadel signs partnership with Prescient Security

Allan Denot (Citadel) Credit: DXN Solutions

DNX Solutions spin-off Citadel has signed a partnership deal with US-based Prescient Security to create a combined product through Amazon Web Services’ marketplace.

Based in New York and running offices in San Francisco and Toronto, Prescient Security offers security audit and assessment services and has over 100 security assessors under its remit.

The solution takes Citadel’s AWS security and compliance product and combines it with Prescient’s service capabilities to uplift governance standards.

Citadel claims that the solution will provide customers the ability to baseline their environment, remediate security issues and go through an audit process as the final step.

Allan Denot, Citadel CEO, said this deal is a “major step towards our mission of simplifying cloud infrastructure and security".

"We are quite excited to bring this combined offer to the market. It will allow customers to streamline the process of achieving compliance, by having both companies working together to assess and remediate their security posture,” he said.

Additionally, the agreement between the two companies also allows them to co-develop other solutions and jointly go to market, which has the potential for footprint expansion.

Prescient CEO Sammy Chowdhury added that Citadel’s AWS compliance remediation services “are the perfect complement” to his company’s ability to provide cloud infrastructure vulnerability insights.

DNX Solutions spun off its Citadel product into its own company a month ago, allowing the software vendor to grow and expand into new regions, as well as focus on its product roadmap and customer-first culture.