Fifth of Aussie organisations have ‘sufficient’ security budget: Datacom

Annual Cloud Report suggests only a quarter of A/NZ businesses are “highly mature when managing data”.

Credit: Dreamstime

Only 20 per cent of Australian organisations have enough budget to invest in IT security, according to a new report from Datacom.

The IT services provider’s annual Cloud Report, carried out by Tech Research Asia, found that 46 per cent of businesses said they have a cloud security strategy in place.

Having surveyed 500 business and IT leaders in Australia, TRA found that many Australian organisations are revisiting their workplace strategy after running with pandemic-era approaches since 2020.

“Businesses are now faced with decisions about devices, tools and platforms to support ongoing work-from-home policies, balanced with the infrastructure and investment requirements for traditional offices,” the report read.

In terms of customer priorities for 2024, 17 per cent of business leaders said revenue growth was top of the agenda.

Thirteen per cent said they were prioritising their employees, including their health and wellbeing. Meanwhile, 12 per cent said they were prioritising innovation while another 12 per cent said they were most focused on cost management and cash flow.

In regards to innovations, digital transformation, modernisation of applications and artificial intelligence are considered to be important.

However, TRA, which also surveyed 200 New Zealand organisations, also found that only a quarter of Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) organisations considered themselves highly mature when managing data.

“Despite the growing interest in data-driven decision-making and big data, most organisations have not yet fully mastered these concepts,” Datacom said in the report. “While two in three survey respondents say they are ‘mature’ across a broad array of data-related capabilities, less than a quarter consider themselves ‘highly mature’.

“Despite the length of time we have been trying to realise the data-driven dream, it is clear there remains a significant amount of work ahead for many A/NZ organisations.”

From a trans-Tasman perspective, public cloud computing will continue to be the number one preferred platform for at least 50 per cent of A/NZ organisations, according to the report.

However, broader IT modernisation, including data sovereignty, security, and innovation such as internet of things (IoT) projects will see a strategic shift from cloud-first to a 'workload-by-workload' approach.

Highlighting the complexity of the IT environment in 2023, the research found that 16 per cent of Australian respondents said they prefer to go ‘cloud native’.

A preference to opt for software-as-a-service options was indicated by 13 per cent, while 19 per cent said they prefer to “keep things in place” and make no changes if possible.

“Overall, lift and shift with a touch of modernisation, continues to outpace cloud-native as the preferred approach, driven by innovation mandates, modernisation pressures, skills availability, budgets, and to support growth ambitions,” the report said.