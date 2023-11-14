Menu
Swoop promotes David Michaels to CRO

Was previously head of sales and marketing.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
David Michaels (Swoop)

Credit: Supplied

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed telco Swoop has promoted marketing lead David Michaels to the role of chief revenue officer (CRO). 

Michaels, who served as Swoop’s head of sales marketing for business and consumer since May 2022, will now primarily be responsible for driving revenue growth and profitability while overseeing financial strategies to drive Swoop’s national expansion. 

During his career, Michaels has held senior roles at Vocus and Telstra Business Centre for Sydney’s eastern suburbs. 

“I’m very excited to be taking on the role of CRO at Swoop during a high period of growth,” he said. “Having been with the company for almost two years, I am proud to be part of an organisation that prides itself on delivering quality broadband, voice and mobile services to residential, small business and channel customers, delivering our purpose of connecting people and improving lives. 

“My commitment to team development and innovation propels our pursuit to lead Australia's telecommunications sector.” 

Swoop CEO Alex West said Michaels had “made an immense contribution across the business notably the development of brand awareness, customer acquisition and product integration”. 

In June this year, Swoop hired Uniti Group’s former head of wholesale, Natasa Matic, to take charge of the channel.


