Experteq taps Samantha Howard to lead operations

Samantha Howard (Experteq) Credit: Samantha Howard

Cloud solutions and services provider Experteq has tapped former Optus and NBN Co talent Samantha Howard as its chief operating officer.

Howard joins the company from Macquarie Technology Group, where she oversaw customer delivery for a seven-month stint.

She brings more than 25 years of experience in operations and technology, including leadership roles at Telstra, Optus and NBN Co.

Experteq said Howard has a strong focus on change management and improving the customer experience.

“She brings great value to our team and will work closely with our executive leadership and our clients to set the operations agenda,” Experteq CEO Shane Baker said.

“Samantha has a proven track record of translating complex concepts into simple solutions and brings experience in operations around critical infrastructure for highly regulated industries including telecommunications, finance and government sectors. Her expertise in leadership, operations and technology will bolster our ability to execute our strategy and security services.”

Howard meanwhile said she was excited to begin “a new journey with Experteq”.

“I am thrilled to work with our talented team to further improve our operational efficiency and deliver the highest levels of customer satisfaction,” she added.

Howard’s appointment comes over a year after Sydney-based Experteq was rebranded from its former moniker TAS as part of a move to “modernise the traditional managed services provider model”.

The rebrand came two years after TAS acquired fellow Sydney-based cloud, virtualisation and workforce mobility services provider Experteq.

In May 2023, the company officially relocated its office to Sydney’s CBD in a move to bring together "the strengths of the brands once known as TAS and Experteq".