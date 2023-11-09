Orca Tech adds Vectra AI to Aussie portfolio

Craig Ashwood (Orca) Credit: Craig Ashwood

Orca Tech has signed a distribution deal with cyber security vendor Vectra AI for the Australian market.

The distributor will now offer the threat detection and response vendor to its partner ecosystem across the country.

This new partnership with Vectra AI was brokered to strengthen Orca Technology’s cyber security portfolio and provide extended capabilities and insights across its valued customers and targeted markets, the distributor said.

“The Vectra AI Platform with Attack Signal Intelligence is an ideal fit for Orca’s portfolio of leading cyber security vendors,” said Craig Ashwood, general manager of Orca Technology.

“Vectra AI provides our partners with a comprehensive suite of cyber security products that have integrations and bring additional value to their services through simplification and speed to resolution in today’s challenging environment, which is top of mind when assessing any new vendor. With Vectra AI, we can provide the ability to profile and detect malicious behaviour at scale.

“The data driven engine can categorise anomalous behaviour and malicious activity in customer environments, reducing time to detect threats and preventing zero-day attacks.”

Orca Tech added that Vectra AI’s Attack Signal Intelligence “frees security analysts of alert fatigue and burnout and arms them to do what they do best – investigate and respond to hybrid attacks at speed and scale”.

Commenting on the newly inked agreement with Orca Tech, David Sajoto, Vectra AI vice president, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) said: “We are deeply impressed with Orca Tech’s credentials in cyber security and analytics and deep-seated experience and understanding of the fast-evolving security landscape and are delighted to be partnering with them across Australia at this mission critical time for enterprise organisations”.

“Today’s sophisticated cyber threats are bypassing traditional security tools and many of today’s technologies are not fit for purpose. Orca Tech’s reputation and market and security know-how combined with Vectra’s ability to detect, prioritise, investigate and respond to cyber threats before they become breaches provide Australian organisations with best-in-class detection and response security solutions – a trusted and win-win partnership all round.”

Orca Tech also has partnerships with cyber security vendors such as SentinelOne, Cyware, Absolute Software and Zscaler.