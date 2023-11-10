DWR deploys NetSuite for Superloop

Aims to optimise its financial, supply chain and fixed asset management processes.

Sydney-based NetSuite partner DWR has deployed a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for Australian telco Superloop.

DWR implemented Oracle NetSuite in an effort to streamline the businesses Supeloop acquired over the last few years, including Exetel in 2021, MyRepublic’s subscriber base in January this year and Symbio in August.

Superloop will also use NetSuite to optimise its financial, supply chain, fixed asset management processes and deliver improved billing and account services to its customer base, DWR said.

Founded in 2014 and listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in 2015, Superloop provides mobile and internet services to 368,000 customers across consumer, business, and wholesale segments.

As its operations grew, Superloop’s disconnected financial management systems required significant manual processes that impeded operational scalability and agility, the telco said.

Superloop added that it selected NetSuite to eradicate its silo challenges, automate processes and establish a scalable platform to support its growth.

“From day one, we set out to provide our customers with fast and reliable telecommunications services combined with a seamless and attentive customer experience,” said Magdolna Karacsonyi, head of business process improvement at Superloop.

“With NetSuite, we have one integrated system for all our financial and operational data and that has enabled us to enhance our processes and continue exceeding customer expectations as we scale. NetSuite has already helped us consolidate multiple acquired businesses and integrate multiple internal billing systems with different customer requirements, and it will provide us with a robust business system for future growth.”

Superloop said NetSuite has enabled it to increase visibility and control across its accounts receivable operations, improve efficiency by automating billing in multiple currencies and tax regimes and further personalise the experience it delivers to customers through enhanced account support functionality.

In addition, with NetSuite’s fixed asset management capabilities, Superloop has been able to access the insights needed to maintain its physical infrastructure over the course of its lifetime, which has helped it maximise the value of its investments such as its fibre optics and fixed wireless assets.

Lastly, NetSuite SuiteAnalytics Connect provides Superloop with real-time visibility into the performance of its key business functions to help drive smarter decision-making.

“In the highly competitive telecommunications industry, businesses gain an advantage and differentiation by delivering fast, accurate, and efficient customer engagements,” said Scott Wiltshire, general manager of Australia and New Zealand, Oracle NetSuite.

“With NetSuite, Superloop can embrace automation on a single integrated system to accelerate business processes, reduce costs, and keep employees focused on its customers as it scales its operations.”

Superloop's revenue hit $323.5 million for the year ended 30 June 2023, a 29 per cent rise from 2022’s $249.7 million.

According to Superloop, organic revenue from continuing operations was 17.9 per cent, while the rest came from its acquisitions.