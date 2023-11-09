Cradlepoint crowns top APAC partners for 2023

John Boladian (Cradlepoint) Credit: Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint has announced its top partners across Australia and New Zealand and the ASEAN region for 2023 at multiple events over the last week.



The networking vendor announced the A/NZ winners at its Partner Summit from 1 to 3 November at Uluru, while the ASEAN event took place in Singapore on 7 November.



Breakout Partner of the Year in A/NZ went to Exceed ICT after securing several strategic customer wins in Australia, while HiTechCom Malaysia took the win for ASEAN after integrating multiple technologies into a wireless WAN mobility business.

For Technical Excellence Partner of the Year, OneStep Group scored the A/NZ award for strengthening its competence on the vendor’s solutions, with specific mention of demonstrating capability on the technical side. Blue Wireless meanwhile won the ASEAN award, with “its prowess in building Wireless WAN solutions [shining] through in the quality of the work the team delivers”, according to C radlepoint.

In the APAC-wide categories, Managed Service Partner of the Year went to Switch Telecom following “consistent year-on-year growth”; Telco/Carrier Partner of the Year was won by Optus after being called “instrumental” in a number of key enterprise wins for the vendor and Distributor of the Year was awarded to Tec D Malaysia for its “outstanding” efforts in growing Cradlepoint’s partner ecosystem and also driving several key wins.

“Cradlepoint’s channel strategy has matured and grown in the last year,” said John Boladian, vice president of partner sales for APAC, Cradlepoint. “We launched a new MSP program earlier this year and we’ve expanded our carrier partnerships in the APAC region. These developments have enabled our partners to expand their services and give end-users more choice in how they purchase and use Cradlepoint solutions.”