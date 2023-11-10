Wasabi Technologies partners with Visium Networks for Australia

Andrew Sandes (Wasabi Technologies) Credit: Andrew Sandes

US-based cloud storage vendor Wasabi Technologies has partnered with Australia’s Visium Networks to expand its local reach.

Visium Networks is a surveillance integrator in Australia, which will now run Wasabi Surveillance Cloud as a managed service for their customers.

The partnership aims to deliver “cost-effective, fast and scalable cloud storage to support the video surveillance needs of organisations across every industry”.

The partnership coincides with Wasabi also signing a distribution agreement with New Zealand’s Channel Ten.

“Security is a primary concern for organisations across Australia and New Zealand, and some of our customers have hundreds of cameras at each of their locations which results in tons of video content 24/7,” said Jason Farmer, managing director of Visium Networks.

“With Wasabi Surveillance Cloud, we don’t have to worry about content being safely and affordable stored, and we know we can easily find the video for any camera when we need it.”

Andrew Sandes, Wasabi Technologies Asia Pacific surveillance, media and entertainment sales director, said the vendor’s new partners are heavily invested in the surveillance industry, with the new collaboration taking “surveillance operations to the next level”.

“As bills from hyperscalers continue to skyrocket and organisations look for alternative cloud storage solutions that can meet their security and performance requirements, this new partnership between Channel Ten and Wasabi is best equipped to support the country’s surveillance data needs in the most cost-effective way possible,” he added.