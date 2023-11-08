archTIS wins $340K contract with Australian Naval Infrastructure

Daniel Lai (archTIS) Credit: archTIS

Information security provider archTIS has won a contract with Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) for over $340,000 to license its Kojensi software product.



ANI is a government business enterprise that supports the Commonwealth’s naval shipbuilding program, managing infrastructure to ensure an integrated and coordinated approach. Its joint shareholders are the Minister for Finance and the Minister for Defence.

The contract, which lasts until 30 October 2026, has a total value of $342,540, with $112,200 as annual recurring revenue for an initial 100 users that can be expanded.

Daniel Lai, archTIS managing director, said the deal with ANI was an “important win” for the provider.

“Their selection of Kojensi validates the value it offers to quickly deploy a secure platform for sensitive information exchange,” he said. “It is another milestone in our continued drive to make Kojensi the preferred platform for the secure sharing and collaboration of classified information between partners across Defence and the supply chain.”

The provider’s win with ANI comes less than a week after it scored a deal with BAE Systems Maritime Australia worth $528,000.

Meanwhile, in June this year, archTIS was awarded a $241,200 contract with defence firm Babcock Australia.

Additionally, in its financial results for FY23, the provider saw year-on-year revenue jump 37 per cent to $6.4 million while net loss after tax was down 12.8 per cent to $8.2 million.