Gippsland Water hunts for system refresh partner

Gippsland Water is looking for a partner to help replace multiple corporate systems, with a preference to move towards a common platform technology environment.



The utility authority, which handles drinking water for over 75,000 households and wastewater for over 68,000, is intending to replace its finance management system and procurement, human resources information system and enterprise project managing system, as well as implement an occupational health and safety management system.

Additionally, it also is looking at systems integration within the broader Gippsland Water IT landscape and data migration, business process re-engineering and training of internal users and vendor software maintenance and technical support.

In order to move towards the new environment, Gippsland Water said it may take up an enterprise resource planning solution that would support the functions of the four systems, according to an expression of interest (EOI) document on the state government’s Buying For Victoria website.

The current setup uses Microsoft Great Plains and Workplace for finance and procurement, Meridian, ConnX and Online Inductions for HR, Microsoft Project Web App for project management and ConnX for occupational health and safety.

While the EOI is open to submissions until 4 December, preference will be given to companies with a presence in Victoria.

The authority said in order to achieve its vision to “take pride in partnering with the community in providing quality water and waste services so we can enjoy a healthy and sustainable Gippsland for generations to come”, it needs to transform its business through technology to become a connected digital utility.

“Gippsland Water is proceeding with a business transformation program that will leverage the modernisation of technology to address the abovementioned challenges and opportunities, which is helping it to deliver on its commitments for customer price stability and operational expenditure efficiency,” the authority said.

“The corporate systems that Gippsland Water is seeking will need to leverage state-of-the-art technologies to drive greater efficiencies, improved user experience and move towards a modern, flexible, integrated, secure and resilient future state architecture which can respond to changes in the external environment whilst keeping costs as low as possible.”