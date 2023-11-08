Cirrus and Pure Storage bag $7M STaaS deal with UWA

Chris McLaughlin (Cirrus) Credit: Chris McLaughlin

Peth-based IT services provider Cirrus has won a $7-million storage contract with the University of Western Australia.

Spanning five years, the contract will focus on the design, implementation and support of a research data storage solution for UWA, a long-term customer of the managed services provider.

The bid for the project saw Cirrus partner with Pure Storage and will encompass a STaaS model leveraging technology from the storage technology vendor.

According to a notice on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Cirrus will implement a “best practice solution” to help UWA manage research data and remain with governance and regulatory compliance.

The publicly listed managed services provider said the solution would be “high volume, high performance and [have] high availability requirements across the platform”.

“Cirrus is pleased to have won this competitive bid for the globally recognised leading Western Australian tertiary education institution,” said Chris McLaughlin, Cirrus managing director.

“The Cirrus team continue to win key contracts with their innovative service and value-based solutions for clients and strong partnering model with leading technology partners.

"This contract highlights the benefits of Pure Storage’s consumption-based evergreen offering in concert with Cirrus’ market-leading platform implementation and managed service support model. Managed services and storage as a service continue to form important parts of our strategic direction and market offerings.”

The contract win comes as Cirrus passed the first stage of being acquired by Atturra last month, with the Supreme Court of NSW granting approval to hold a shareholder vote.

The shareholder vote for the $58.6-million acquisition will occur on 22 November.