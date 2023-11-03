archTIS scores $500K contract with BAE Systems

The contract marks the first time archTIS has worked with BAE.

Daniel Lai (archTIS) Credit: archTIS

Publicly listed information security provider archTIS has scored a deal with BAE Systems Maritime Australia worth over half a million dollars.

BAE Systems operates in the defence and security space, providing air and maritime services, including shipbuilding, as well as design, manufacture, upgrade, support, through-life support, security, logistics and systems integration services to the Australian Defence Force, cyber intelligence and commercial organisations

The contract, valued at $528,000, focuses on the construction of a product demonstrator for secure collaboration and integration capability with BAE's Maritime arm to apply policy-enforced data-centric security across multiple data sets and provision access on a need-to-know basis.

Daniel Lai, archTIS managing director, said this was the first time that the provider has worked with BAE Systems, which he called “Australia’s largest defence prime”.

“I am pleased that our unique value proposition, secure sharing and collaboration of data has been recognised by BAE Systems Australia in trusting us with this deliverable,” he added.

The information security provider was chosen, it claimed, due to its “unique solutions in applying data-centric security to manage access to and governance of complex data sets in the defence sector”.

The demonstrator will use archTIS software and is expected to be delivered by the end of the 2023 calendar year.

In June this year, archTIS was awarded a $241,200 contract with defence firm Babcock Australia.

Additionally, in its financial results for FY23, the provider saw year-on-year revenue jump 37 per cent to $6.4 million while net loss after tax was down 12.8 per cent to $8.2 million.