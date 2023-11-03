Cevo restructures around modernsiation, data and AI, advisory

Carl Lowenborg (Cevo) Credit: Cevo

Cevo has launched its new go-to-market strategy, which sees the company restructure into three core practices – modernisation, data and AI and advisory.



Dubbed Nexus, the strategy “represents the intersection between Cevo’s expert services and cloud adoption”, according to a statement from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting partner.

Previously, Cevo’s departments focused on migration, devops, cloud native, data engineering and managed services.



The strategy brings with it a suite of solutions, which includes Launch, the establishment of an AWS landing zone, Insights, the implementation of scalable data platforms to automate data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), Optimise, the establishment of a best practice-aligned set of guardrails for operation in the cloud and Co-Ops, an end-to-end managed IT service.

A Cevo spokesperon claimed that there will be “no headcount reductions” as a result of the restructure, but there will be a “couple of role changes internally” as new managing consultants are introduced to lead specific capabilities and solution areas under each practice.

That hiring approach was highlighted earlier this month, with it bringing on Allison Howells and Sean Hooper to bolster its data and artificial intelligence (AI) and modernisation practices.

"Cevo Nexus represents a pivotal moment in our go-to-market strategy, exemplified by the successful reception at our recent AWS roadshows”, said Carl Lowenborg, national sales director at Cevo.

“With our reorganised practices and repeatable solutions, we're better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers, particularly in industries like financial services, retail, utilities and the public sector. Our commitment to AWS ensures that we can continue providing high-quality services to help businesses navigate their cloud journeys faster, and with confidence.”

Stefan Buchman, Cevo CTO, added that Nexus puts a focus on “tailored solutions that incorporate artificial intelligence and robust security controls”.

"This strategy marks a significant step forward in enhancing our capabilities to meet the evolving demands of our customers in both the commercial and public sectors,” he added.