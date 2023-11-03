SkyMesh runs afoul of consumer protections code

Did not provide customers with service summaries for post-paid services sold over the phone.

Credit: ACMA

SkyMesh has been directed to comply with the Telecommunications Consumer Protections (TCP) Code following claims of it not providing customers with internet service offering summaries.



According to the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), SkyMesh breached the rules of the TCP Code by not providing critical information summaries for post-paid internet services sold over the phone between August 2019 and July 2023.

The Code outlines that for post-paid services sold over the phone, telcos need to provide summaries to customers before they enter into contracts. Required summaries need to include information on minimum monthly charges, how long the contract lasts and whether there are any early termination fees, among other areas.

ACMA’s investigation started on 7 July 2023 following a consumer complaint made in May and found that 11,615 customers were affected by SkyMesh’s non-compliance.

The carrier complied with the authority later that month, so that its website critical information summaries would be sent to customers when necessitated.

If SkyMesh did not comply with the Code, it could have been slapped with penalties of up to $250,000.

SkyMesh’s infringement comes months after ACMA acted against eight telcos for not providing select customers enough information about cutting their services in July.

In that instance, the infringing telcos were Exetel, Foxtel, MyRepublic, Optus, Southern Phone Company (SPC), SpinTel, Telstra’s Belong and TPG Telecom’s Vodafone.